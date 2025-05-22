Mountain View Fellowship Offers Land for Playground, Unhoused Families

Mountain View Fellowship has been hosting Safe Parking for unhoused families since 2021. But at 10:45am June 1, the church and Mountain View Community Development, the nonprofit that runs the Safe Parking Program, will break ground on a half-acre expansion that includes a playground for homeless kids, a pergola, landscaping, and four microshelters.

“What better way to express our Christian faith than to provide a safe place for families with children and a beautiful space for kids to play?” said Pastor Emily Nelson. “Jesus valued children highly, and so do we. We’re happy to provide space for families and kids to live and play on church property as they work toward a strong future.”

The nonprofit grew out of an effort that started with the church hosting the Redmond Winter Shelter. While the two are separate entities, they maintain a strong partnership.

The current family site is sparse, with RVs, fencing, a gravel parking lot, and a portable toilet. In 2024, 45 minors stayed there. While the site is safe and is a vast improvement over unauthorized parking, there isn’t much for the kids to do outside.

“The Mountain View Fellowship Board enthusiastically supports efforts to expand and improve the Safe Parking Program on our campus,” said board delegate Richard Stouffer. “Adding facilities like the playground will enrich lives, giving children a place to exercise and play with friends. The grounds will offer a ‘communal patio,’ not quite like your backyard but a great improvement.”

The nonprofit will be adding microshelters — garden shed-sized structures with heating, cooling, and a bed but no plumbing — to several of its sites. At the family site, the structures will accommodate four beds.

“I’m grateful for our deep partnership with Mountain View Fellowship,” nonprofit Executive Director Rick Russell said. “The church has pioneered how faith communities can serve their communities. Their generosity continues by committing real property for the purpose of sheltering unhoused children. This is a church that walks their talk.”

The project is being funded by Central Oregon Health Council, who will be featured at the ceremony, along with a former participant in the Safe Parking Program.

Russell praised the health council for its commitment to improving the lives of unhoused people in the region.

“The health council has been an important partner to us,” he said. “We could not have launched Safe Parking without them. The funds to create a safe environment for unhoused children shows their commitment to housing stability as an important factor in driving down regional health care costs.”

WHAT: Playground and Site Expansion Groundbreaking; speakers, hot dogs, bounce houses, and more

WHEN: 10:45am June 1

WHERE: Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 SW 35th St., Redmond, OR 97756

mvcdoregon.org • 541-527-0028