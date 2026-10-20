MountainStar Celebrates 25 Years of Keeping Kids Safe & Families Strong

(Photos courtesy of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery)

For 25 years, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) has walked alongside Central Oregon families during some of their most challenging moments, providing early intervention and therapeutic services designed to prevent child abuse and neglect before it happens.

Founded in 2001, MountainStar has grown from serving families in Bend to reaching communities across the region, with services in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, as well as outreach services in Warm Springs. Today, more than 1,300 children and family members turn to MountainStar each year for support.

Families come to MountainStar voluntarily, often while navigating overwhelming stress. Through therapeutic early childhood classrooms, home visiting, parent coaching, basic-needs assistance, and connections to community resources, MountainStar partners with caregivers to strengthen families and create safe, nurturing environments where young children can thrive.

The results demonstrate the power of prevention: 98% of children served remain safe from abuse and neglect, while families build skills, stability and connections that can have an impact for generations.

MountainStar’s 25th anniversary is also a celebration of the Central Oregon community that has made this work possible.

“For 25 years, our community has stepped up for children and families – not only by believing in MountainStar’s mission, but by investing in prevention,” says Staley Slaughter, MountainStar development director. “Every donor, volunteer, business partner, and community advocate has helped create a stronger safety net for families. This milestone belongs to all of us, and we are incredibly grateful for the community that continues to stand with us – strengthening families so children can grow up safe, healthy, and supported.”

As Central Oregon continues to grow, MountainStar is looking toward its next 25 years with the same belief that has guided its work from the beginning: when we support families early, we can change the trajectory of a child’s life.

mtstar.org