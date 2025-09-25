MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Redmond Site

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery invites the community to the Grand Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting at our Redmond location. After updates and enhancements, the refreshed space will better serve children and their families.

Event Details

📍 MountainStar Redmond, 2724 SW Timber Ave., Redmond, OR 97756

📅 Thursday, October 2, 2025

🕓 4-6pm

Attendees will include community leaders, partners, staff and families. This event marks a significant milestone in MountainStar’s ongoing efforts to enhance therapeutic classrooms, family support services and trauma-informed care in the Redmond area.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to this newly renovated space,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “Our mission is to ensure that families facing heightened risk have a safe, supportive environment where their children can thrive — and this site is an important part of that work.”

The facility now includes updated classrooms, accessibility upgrades and much more that increase capacity and improve the quality of services offered. These enhancements support MountainStar’s vision to meet growing local needs, particularly for early intervention and wraparound family support.

Community engagement has been key to making this re-opening possible. MountainStar thanks its donors, partners, local businesses and civic leaders for investing in this project — and looks forward to welcoming everyone to tour the site, meet staff and celebrate this new chapter.

For more information about the Grand Re-Opening and to RSVP, visit mtstar.org/redmond-ribbon-cutting.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

mtstar.org