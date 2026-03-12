MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Celebrates Shamrock Showdown, Madras Site Renovation & March Community Care Project

(Photo courtesy of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery)

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is stepping into spring with celebration, connection and community action as part of its 25th Anniversary Community Care Series.

This March, MountainStar invites the community to participate in three meaningful ways: the return of the Shamrock Showdown Cornhole Tournament, an Open House celebrating the newly renovated Madras site and a Community Care Project focused on baby and toddler essentials.

🍀 Second Annual Shamrock Showdown – March 14

The Second Annual Shamrock Showdown Cornhole Tournament takes place Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Madras Fairgrounds, bringing together teams, sponsors and supporters for a lively day of friendly competition — all in support of child abuse prevention in Jefferson County.

Following a successful inaugural year, the Shamrock Showdown is quickly becoming a favorite community tradition, blending St. Patrick’s Day spirit with purpose.

“Events like the Shamrock Showdown remind us that prevention is a community effort,” says Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “When people gather in joy and generosity, they strengthen the safety-net that protects children and families.”

🏡 Madras Open House – Celebrating a Newly Renovated Site

MountainStar will also host a Madras Open House to celebrate the newly renovated Madras site, offering the community an opportunity to tour the refreshed space and see firsthand how local investment supports families in Jefferson County.

The renovations enhance MountainStar’s ability to provide trauma-informed care, family support services and a safe, welcoming environment for children and families.

“This renovation represents our commitment to meeting families where they are with high-quality, compassionate care,” says Tachikawa. “We are proud to continue strengthening our presence in Madras and ensuring families have access to the support they deserve.”

Community members, partners and local leaders are invited to attend and learn more about MountainStar’s impact in the region.

👶 March Community Care Project: Baby & Toddler Essentials

March’s Community Care Project focuses on collecting baby and toddler essentials, reducing stress for parents and ensuring children have what they need to thrive.

Requested items include:

Baby wipes

Pull-ups

Formula

Baby hygiene products

Toddler care items

Donations may be dropped off throughout March at MountainStar locations in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville.

These supplies are distributed directly to families in MountainStar’s programs, helping create safe, stable home environments and reinforcing resilience during times of heightened stress.

“As we celebrate 25 years, we’re reminded that small acts of support create lasting impact,” adds Tachikawa. “From events to open houses to essential supplies, every action strengthens families.”

March’s events are part of MountainStar’s 25th Anniversary Year, highlighting prevention, partnership and the collective power of community.

For Shamrock Showdown registration visit mtstar.org/shamrock

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Community Care Projects:

Each project or action is an approachable way to show support and care for individuals and groups in our local communities. Community care can be shown through low cost basic supplies for children and families, tangible actions within your neighborhood or city, or engaging in volunteering or learning opportunities. In 2026, MountainStar will provide monthly opportunities to show community care.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids — their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

mtstar.org