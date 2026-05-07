MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Continues Keep Kids Safe Momentum with May Community Care Project Honoring Caregivers

Following a powerful April recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is carrying forward the momentum of its annual Keep Kids Safe (KKS) Campaign into May — continuing to highlight the critical role community support plays in preventing child abuse and neglect across Central Oregon.

KKS Campaign: Ongoing Impact

MountainStar’s KKS Campaign serves as a cornerstone of its prevention efforts, raising awareness and mobilizing the community to take action in support of children and families.

“Keep Kids Safe is about more than a single month — it’s about building a culture where families feel supported, seen, and connected year-round,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar.

Through April’s campaign, community members across Central Oregon contributed essential supplies, attended events, and helped amplify the message that prevention starts with meeting basic needs and strengthening families before crisis occurs.

MountainStar extends its gratitude to Les Schwab Tire Centers, MountainStar’s longtime Regional Child Abuse Prevention Partner. Also, a big thank you to St. Charles Health System, this year’s Keep Kids Safe Event Sponsor. Their leadership and commitment help expand the reach and impact of these efforts across Central Oregon.

While April marks the official campaign window, the work — and the need — continues throughout the year.

May Community Care Project: Caregiver Appreciation Notes

Building on the spirit of the Keep Kids Safe Campaign, May’s Community Care Project invites the community to take part in a simple but meaningful act: creating Caregiver Appreciation Notes.

Community members are encouraged to write cards, drawings, or messages of encouragement for:

Parents and caregivers in MountainStar programs

MountainStar staff — classroom teacher and home visitors

These notes will be shared directly with those who provide daily care and support to children — offering recognition, encouragement, and connection.

“Caregivers carry so much, often quietly,” said Tachikawa. “Taking a moment to acknowledge their strength and dedication reinforces the very foundation of prevention — strong, supported relationships.”

Notes can be dropped off throughout May at MountainStar locations in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville. Site details can be found here.

Communities in Action

MountainStar and KIDS Center hosted the first regional Communities 4 Kids (C4Ks) event in Redmond — bringing together families, partners, and community members to raise awareness around child abuse prevention while providing free resources, education, and support to families.

A highlight of this year’s efforts included a C4K in partnership with the Warm Springs Community Center, expanding access to resources and deepening connections within the Warm Springs community.

“These partnerships are what make prevention possible,” added Tachikawa. “When organizations come together, we create a stronger, more connected community for children and families.”

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Community Care Projects:

Each project or action is an approachable way to show support and care for individuals and groups in our local communities. Community care can be shown through low cost basic supplies for children and families, tangible actions within your neighborhood or city, or engaging in volunteering or learning opportunities. In 2026, MountainStar will provide monthly opportunities to show community care.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids — their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

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