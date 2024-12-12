MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Invites You To Be A Partner 4 Kids!

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is thrilled to highlight its Partners 4 Kids initiative, an innovative program designed to engage local businesses in the fight against child abuse while offering meaningful marketing benefits throughout the year.

With a one-time annual investment, businesses will support MountainStar’s critical child abuse prevention program that focuses on children 0-5 years old. In return, Partners 4 Kids provides year-round marketing exposure, including collaborative promotions, branding opportunities, and recognition in MountainStar’s outreach campaigns.

This program is eligible year-round. MountainStar is hoping for businesses to commit by the end of the year to kick off 2025 with annual marketing plans in place. To find out more or sign up, reach out to MountainStar’s Marketing Manager, Samantha Pennington at samanthap@mtstar.org.

“Our Partners 4 Kids program creates a win-win for local businesses and families in need,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “By joining, businesses invest in a brighter future for children while gaining valuable exposure and demonstrating their commitment to the well-being of our community.”

MountainStar serves vulnerable families across Central Oregon by providing therapeutic early childhood classrooms, home visitations, crisis intervention, and other essential services. With Partners 4 Kids, MountainStar aims to both streamline and deepen its business partnerships.

Partners 4 Kids represents a renewed commitment to fostering collaboration between MountainStar and the local business community. This program creates a pathway for businesses to actively participate in creating safer, healthier communities for children and families.

To learn more about Partners 4 Kids, please visit mtstar.org/p4k or contact Events and Marketing manager, Samantha Pennington samanthap@mtstar.org.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 23rd year, MountainStar has served 5,600 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98% of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

