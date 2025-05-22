MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Receives $25,000 Donation from First Interstate Bank’s Believe in Local Program

(Photo courtesy of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery)

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery recently received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation as part of their fourth-annual Believe in Local grant campaign

In Oregon, the threshold for “high stress” is set at six stressors, yet families seeking help from MountainStar face an average of 16. During times of heightened stress, the risk of child abuse significantly increases. Factors such as poverty, food insecurity, underemployment, mental health challenges, and housing insecurity create an environment that can lead to abuse. MountainStar’s dedicated team has a proven track record of breaking this cycle. Through their comprehensive support system, they empower families and children to overcome these challenges, preventing abuse and neglect, and fostering a healthier, safer community.

“We are very grateful for this grant,” expressed Kara Tachikawa, executive director at MountainStar Family Relief Nursery. “Our vision to support parents in nurturing their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment can only come true with donations like this.”

Lynn Spinoglio, Commercial Relationship manager in Bend, nominated MountainStar Family Relief Nursery for the donation. “Our Believe in Local grant campaign embodies the Bank’s core values in action, celebrating nonprofit organizations like MountainStar that make a significant, positive impact in our community,” she explained. “I am excited for MountainStar to receive this special grant award, helping make Bend a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

First Interstate Bank launched the Believe in Local campaign in 2022 to celebrate the Bank’s longstanding commitment to the communities it serves. Each year, 40 nonprofit organizations across the Bank’s 14-state footprint receive a $25,000 gift in support of their mission. MountainStar Family Relief Nursery was nominated by local First Interstate employees and selected from a pool of over 615 submissions thanks to its alignment with the Bank’s philanthropic goals.

In addition to campaigns like Believe in Local, First Interstate makes annual donations and grants totaling approximately 2% of its pre-tax earnings to local communities. These funds aid in the improvement of workforce development, boost early childhood education, and help mitigate poverty.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery’s mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed.

About First Interstate Bank:

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations.

mtstar.org • firstinterstate.com