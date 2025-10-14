MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Sixth Annual Bend Witches Paddle

The witches are back for the Sixth Annual Bend Witches Paddle, a whimsical and spooky tradition in support of MountainStar Family Relief Nursery’s (MountainStar) mission to prevent child abuse and neglect in Central Oregon. The event will take place on Friday, October 31 from 4-6pm, launching from Riverbend Park. Participants are encouraged to don their best witch attire and paddle down the Deschutes River for a magical Halloween display.

This year, MountainStar is once again proud to partner with the Old Mill District to make this community celebration possible.

Each year, the Bend Witches Paddle focuses on collecting essential supplies—such as diapers (sized 4-6), wipes, and other basic necessities — that directly support the babies and toddlers MountainStar serves. These donations relieve stress for parents facing overwhelming challenges, helping them provide safe, nurturing homes for their children.

“The Bend Witches Paddle is a joyful reminder of how community spirit can create meaningful change,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “While the costumes and paddles bring smiles, the diapers and wipes collected bring relief to families who need it most. Sometimes the smallest gifts go the longest way toward keeping kids safe.”

Spectators are invited to cheer on the witches and warlocks and drop off donations to support MountainStar’s programs. Whether paddling in costume or watching from the riverbanks, the 6th Annual Bend Witches Paddle is a celebration of community, creativity, and Halloween spirit — all for a vital cause.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids (P4K)—their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

mtstar.org