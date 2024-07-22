MountainStar Family Relief Nursery Tenth Annual Birdies for Babies: Featured Auction Sneak Peek

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) unveils extraordinary auction items available at the Tenth Annual Birdies for Babies (B4B) Gala, taking place on August 17, 2024, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. This elegant evening promises to be a highlight of the summer, featuring silent and live auctions with unique and luxurious experiences, all in support of MountainStar’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect in Central Oregon.

Event Details:

Date: August 17, 2024

Time: 4pm-Until the music stops!

Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Sneak Peak Featured Item: Beautiful Casa Amigos

One of the most anticipated items in the live auction is the Beautiful Casa Amigos experience, generously donated by Stilson Builders. This 6,000 sq ft tri-level hacienda in Punta De Mita, Mexico provides all the comforts for a luxury vacation. This getaway includes 5-nights for 10 people and includes:

Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms

Private saltwater pool and private beach

Fully staffed hacienda: includes housekeeping, laundry and concierge services

Chef services: breakfast and dinner prepared each day

Group Transportation to/from Puerto Vallarta/Jalisco Airport (PVR).

With ocean views from nearly every window, an unforgettable experience for the lucky winner and their guests awaits. B4B is excited to provide the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and adventure at this year’s event.

More Auction Items:

In addition to the Casa Amigos package, the gala will feature a variety of exclusive auction items, including:

Weekend Getaways: Enjoy luxurious stays at premier resorts and boutique

Adventure Packages: Experience thrilling outdoor activities and

Fine Dining Experiences: Savor gourmet meals at top local and regional

Exclusive Wine Collections: Bid on curated selections of fine wines from renowned

Art and Collectibles: Acquire unique pieces from local and national

The B4B Gala is more than just an auction; it is an evening of community and celebration, dedicated to supporting MountainStar’s vital programs. Guests will enjoy exquisite dining, live entertainment from the Summer Grove Party Band, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of vulnerable children and families.

Register Now:

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary evening. Register now to secure your spot at B4B. Individual gala tickets are priced at $150. For more information and to register, please visit mtstar.org/b4b.

For questions regarding the event, to register, or to volunteer, contact Samantha Pennington at samanthap@mtstar.org.

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 23rd year, MountainStar has served over 5,500 children and their families. We provide 300+ hours of direct family support for every family each year and 98 percent of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

mtstar.org/b4b • mtstar.org