MountainStar Partners with Tetherow for the 2025 Holiday Bazaar

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is excited to partner with Tetherow for the 2025 Holiday Bazaar, taking place on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, from 4-8pm at Tetherow’s Event Pavilion.

The Holiday Bazaar is a beloved Bend tradition, bringing together dozens of local artisans and makers for an evening of festive shopping, handcrafted gifts, and community spirit. While guests browse for holiday treasures, they will also have the opportunity to support children and families across Central Oregon.

This year’s Bazaar will feature a toy drive with MountainStar collecting new, unwrapped toys to help brighten the holiday season for local families facing overwhelming stress. These donations will be distributed directly to children in MountainStar’s programs, offering joy and comfort over the winter months.

Event Details

📍 Tetherow Resort Event Pavilion, 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend, OR

📅 Wednesday, December 3, 2025

🕓 4-8pm

“The Holiday Bazaar is such a fun way for our community to come together,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “Not only do we celebrate local makers and small businesses, but we also help ensure that children in our programs experience joy and connection during the holiday season. These small acts of generosity make a big difference for the families MountainStar serves.”

Guests can expect:

A curated selection of local makers, artisans, and small businesses

Festive holiday shopping and seasonal treats

A community-driven toy drive supporting MountainStar families

A warm, welcoming atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season

MountainStar invites shoppers, supporters, and families to join in making this holiday a little warmer, kinder, and full of community spirit.

For more information about MountainStar and ways to support children and families during the holidays, visit mtstar.org.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids — their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

mtstar.org