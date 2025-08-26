MountainStar Raises Over Half a Million Dollars at Birdies 4 Babies

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is thrilled to announce this year’s 11th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Golf and Gala Fundraiser raised over $500,000 — and counting! This record-breaking success reflects the incredible generosity of our community and a shared commitment to preventing child abuse and neglect across Central Oregon.

“Every single person who attended, volunteered, sponsored, and donated helped make this year’s Birdies 4 Babies truly extraordinary,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support that will allow us to continue providing critical services to local families during their most challenging times.”

The event, held August 9-10, brought together hundreds of supporters for an unforgettable weekend of community, connection, and giving. Funds raised will directly support MountainStar’s therapeutic early childhood programs and wraparound family services, benefiting hundreds of vulnerable children across Central Oregon.

We extend heartfelt thanks to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and Awbrey Glen Golf Club for hosting two incredible days. A special thank-you to our longtime sponsors — Pahlisch Homes, Plateau Forest Products, Norman Building & Design, First Interstate Bank, and nearly 30 additional community partners—whose generosity covered all event expenses, ensuring 100% of guest contributions directly support MountainStar’s programs and services.

But the celebration isn’t over yet! MountainStar is honored to be the beneficiary of the 2025 Oregon BlessFest, happening Thursday, August 28 at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond. This inspiring event features live music, community connection, and an opportunity to further strengthen MountainStar’s programs for local families.

MountainStar is thrilled to collaborate with Andrew Belinsky and BeLove Benefits to bring this unique fundraising experience to life.

Event Details:

High Desert Music Hall, Redmond

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Tickets & Info: Eventbrite Link

MountainStar invites everyone to join the celebration, enjoy incredible performances, and help make an even greater impact for local children and families.

“Raising over half a million dollars is an incredible milestone, but the need continues to grow — and partnerships like BlessFest make all the difference,” added Tachikawa. “We are deeply grateful to Andrew Belinsky for creating another opportunity for us to come together and build a stronger future for Central Oregon’s children.”

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids (P4K)—their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

