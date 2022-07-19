MountainStar to Host Eighth Annual Birdies 4 Babies Fundraiser on August 14

MountainStar invites community members to join in raising vital funds for child abuse prevention services in Central Oregon. This is MountainStar’s largest annual fundraiser, and we are excited to expand this event to two great communities — Broken Top and Tetherow.

MountainStar constantly looks for opportunities to expand our reach — connecting with more families, protecting children who are at the highest risk of abuse and engaging community members to advocate, donate and volunteer. MountainStar’s Birdies 4 Babies (B4B) event does just that, bringing community together to focus on the importance of child abuse prevention and raise the critical funds necessary to support the expansion of services to reach our community’s most vulnerable families.

On August 14, 2022, MountainStar will host an evening gala at Tetherow for the first time and is excited to be connected to that growing community. Central Oregon is a community that cares. As we work together to build awareness around the importance of prevention services, we can do even more to give children the best start possible and build communities of hope.

“If you are new to MountainStar and B4B, we are excited to meet you!” says Kara Tachikawa, MountainStar’s executive director. “Thank you in advance for investing in your community’s children to keep them safe from abuse and neglect. We’re excited for a fun event this year and encourage you to stay connected with us. We have big visions for Central Oregon and by working together we can keep our community’s kids safe.” Through the generosity of golfers, business sponsors, foundations, donors and many volunteers, MountainStar’s B4B event has raised over $1.5 million over the last eight years. Thank you to our lead sponsors, Pahlisch Homes, Plateau Forest Products and Norman Building & Designs for their long commitment to protecting local babies and toddlers.

100 percent of B4B proceeds fund MountainStar’s child abuse prevention services throughout Central Oregon. Registrations is available at mtstar.org/b4b.

By the end of this fiscal year, MountainStar will serve 34 more children and their families with the addition of a second pre-school aged classroom in Redmond and a completely new two-classroom site in La Pine. We will also be adding outreach coordinator positions in Madras, Redmond and Prineville to ensure we connect with families that have the greatest needs. All this growth directly ties to MountainStar’s commitment to expand services and lead Central Oregon’s efforts in providing trauma-informed care and building resilience in our community’s children.

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 21st year, MountainStar has served 5,300 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98 percent of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

