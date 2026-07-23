MountainStar’s 12th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Coming Soon!!

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is counting down to its largest annual fundraiser with the added celebration of 25 years serving families across Central Oregon – strengthening families and keeping kids safe. With Birdies 4 Babies (B4B) less than a month away, MountainStar is thrilled with the community’s early registrations and what looks to be a full event. There are a few tickets still available, so if you haven’t registered, do so immediately!

Continuing our Community Care Project, in July, MountainStar invites community members to explore volunteer and career opportunities that make a lasting impact on local families.

⛳ Birdies 4 Babies

The countdown is on for MountainStar’s 12th Annual B4B Gala & Golf Tournament, taking place August 8-9.

This signature fundraising weekend brings together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters for two unforgettable days of celebration and philanthropy. Guests will enjoy a hosted cocktail hour and dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, live music, and an exciting golf tournament at Awbrey Glen Golf Club. This event supports MountainStar’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect through early intervention and family support.

This year’s event is especially meaningful as MountainStar celebrates its 25th Anniversary, honoring a quarter century of strengthening families throughout Central Oregon.

“Birdies 4 Babies is so much more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of what our community can accomplish together,” says Kara Tachikawa, Executive Director of MountainStar. “Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship, and every donation helps ensure children and families receive the support they need before a crisis occurs.”

Tickets are nearly sold out. To learn more or reserve your spot, visit mtstar.org/b4b.

💳 July Community Care Project: Gas & Grocery Gift Cards

As part of MountainStar’s 25th Anniversary Community Care Series, July’s project focuses on collecting gas and grocery gift cards to help families meet essential everyday needs.

For many families, the rising costs of groceries and transportation create significant barriers to accessing childcare, medical appointments, employment, and other vital services. Gift cards provide immediate relief while allowing families the flexibility to purchase what they need most.

Suggested donations include gift cards to local grocery stores, Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer, Safeway, and gas stations.

Donations can be dropped off throughout the month at any MountainStar location in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville.

“Sometimes the smallest act of kindness can make the biggest difference,” said Tachikawa. “A gas or grocery gift card can help reduce financial stress and give families the support they need to continue moving forward.”

💙 Join the MountainStar Team

With a new school year right around the corner and MountainStar prepares for the months ahead, the organization welcomes individuals passionate about making a difference.

Whether you’re looking for a meaningful career or hoping to give back through volunteer service, now is a wonderful time to get involved. MountainStar offers opportunities to support children and families through classroom assistance, events, administrative support, and other volunteer roles, while also hiring dedicated professionals who share its mission of strengthening families and preventing child abuse.

If you’re interested in becoming part of the MountainStar community, visit mtstar.org/employment or contact the organization to learn more about current employment and volunteer opportunities.

Celebrating 25 Years of Prevention and Partnership

Throughout 2026, MountainStar is celebrating 25 years of prevention, partnership, and hope through monthly Community Care Projects and community engagement opportunities that empower neighbors to support local children and families.

Together, we can build a future where every child grows up safe, supported, and surrounded by a caring community.

For more information about Birdies 4 Babies, July’s Community Care Project, volunteer opportunities, or ways to support MountainStar, visit mtstar.org.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures.

Community Care Projects:

Each project or action is an approachable way to show support and care for individuals and groups in our local communities. Community Care can be shown through low-cost basic supplies for children and families, tangible actions within your neighborhood or city, or engaging in volunteering or learning opportunities. Throughout the rest of 2026, MountainStar will provide monthly opportunities to show community care.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids — their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

mtstar.org