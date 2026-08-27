MountainStar’s Birdies 4 Babies Raises $600,000 — & the Community Isn’t Done Yet

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar) is celebrating an incredible milestone following its 12th Annual Birdies 4 Babies Gala & Golf Tournament, which raised $600,000 to support children and families across Central Oregon.

The record-breaking weekend brought together hundreds of local business leaders, philanthropists, sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and community members on August 8–9 in support of MountainStar’s mission to prevent child abuse and neglect through early intervention and family support.

And while the event may be over, Birdies 4 Babies isn’t finished yet.

Thanks to a generous $25,000 matching gift, MountainStar is continuing its post-event campaign with a new goal: reach $650,000. Every eligible donation made during the campaign will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling its impact for local children and families.

⛳ $600,000 Raised — Help Us Reach $650,000!

This year’s Birdies 4 Babies was one for the books.

Hosted at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, the Gala welcomed 200 guests for an evening featuring dinner, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, and an inspiring program centered on MountainStar’s mission. The celebration continued Sunday with the annual Golf Tournament at Awbrey Glen Golf Club.

Together, the weekend raised $600,000, making this an extraordinary year for Birdies 4 Babies and an especially meaningful accomplishment as MountainStar celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

“Reaching $600,000 is an incredible reflection of the generosity of this community,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “Every guest, sponsor, volunteer, and vendor played a role in making this possible. These funds translate directly into support for children and families across Central Oregon, and we are deeply grateful.”

Now, MountainStar is inviting the entire community to help carry that momentum forward.

With a $25,000 matching gift available, MountainStar is working toward a final Birdies 4 Babies campaign goal of $650,000. Donations made through September 11th, will go twice as far in supporting therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, family support, basic needs assistance, and other services designed to strengthen families before a crisis occurs.

Whether you attended Birdies 4 Babies or cheered us on from afar, there is still an opportunity to be part of this year’s impact.

Help us reach our $650,000 goal to keep kids safe and families strong. Donations can be made at mtstar.org/donate.

🎒 August-September Community Care Project: Back-to-School Supplies

As students across Central Oregon prepare to head back to school, MountainStar’s August and September Community Care Project is focused on helping local children and families start the school year feeling prepared and supported.

MountainStar is collecting new school supplies, including:

Backpacks

Pencils

Pens

Crayons and markers

Folders

Glue sticks

Kid Scissors

Other basic classroom supplies

For families already navigating overwhelming stress, the cost of preparing children for a new school year can add another significant burden. A new backpack filled with school supplies may seem simple, but it helps a child walk into the classroom feeling prepared, confident, and ready to learn.

“Back-to-school season should be an exciting time for children,” said Tachikawa. “Through MountainStar’s Community Care Project, our community helps to make sure families have one less thing to worry about, and children have the supplies they need to begin the year successfully.”

Donations can be dropped off throughout the month at MountainStar locations in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville.

For more information on Community Care Projects, please visit, mtstar.org/communitycareprojects.

💙 Celebrating 25 Years of Prevention and Partnership

Throughout 2026, MountainStar is celebrating 25 years of strengthening families, protecting children, and building healthier communities across Central Oregon.

Monthly Community Care Projects are one way MountainStar is inviting the entire community to participate in this milestone year. Each project provides an approachable opportunity to make a tangible difference, from donating necessities to volunteering, learning, and advocating for children and families.

The incredible success of Birdies 4 Babies is another reminder of what is possible when a community chooses to invest in its children.

As MountainStar looks toward the next 25 years, the organization remains committed to ensuring families have access to support before challenges become crises. This ensures children have the safe, stable, and nurturing environments they need to thrive.

To contribute to the Birdies 4 Babies $25,000 matching campaign, donate back-to-school supplies, volunteer, or learn more about MountainStar, visit mtstar.org.

About MountainStar Family Relief Nursery:

MountainStar prevents child abuse and neglect through therapeutic early childhood programs, home visiting, and wraparound family services. With five sites in La Pine, Bend, Redmond, Madras, and Prineville, MountainStar strengthens vulnerable families and helps children build safe, stable futures. Learn more at mtstar.org.

Community Care Projects:

Each project or action is an approachable way to show support and care for individuals and groups in our local communities. Community Care can be shown through low cost basic supplies for children and families, tangible actions within your neighborhood or city, or engaging in volunteering or learning opportunities. Throughout the rest of 2026, MountainStar will provide monthly opportunities to show community care.

Partners for Kids:

MountainStar is deeply grateful to our community for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families. We are proud to highlight the businesses that have joined Partners for Kids – their generosity and advocacy for child abuse prevention help build a stronger, more stable future for our community.

mtstar.org