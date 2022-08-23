MountainStar’s Eighth Annual Birdies 4 Babies was a Success…

And We Have a Big Announcement!

On August 14, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery hosted its largest annual fundraiser in two great communities — Broken Top and Tetherow — raising over $350,000 for its child abuse prevention program. This record-breaking amount will support MountainStar services across Central Oregon in the coming year. MountainStar is also proud to share a $25,000 post-event matching gift from the Pahlisch Family of Companies to reach its goal of raising $400,000 by the end of September!

The Pahlisch Family of Companies has been a long-term friend and advocate for MountainStar’s prevention services and the children and families it serves. Pahlisch shares, “We believe strongly in MountainStar’s work in our community and are proud to participate with such an outstanding organization. MountainStar’s mission to serve families aligns with everything Pahlisch Homes believes in. Our mission to create community also includes those members who are the most vulnerable. To know there is an organization like MountainStar that serves this population makes us want to contribute and partner as much as possible in any way that we can help.”

All proceeds from the Birdies 4 Babies (B4B) event and following campaign fund MountainStar’s services across the region. With MountainStar focused on expansion this year, these fundraising efforts help support over 300 children and their families each year and are especially critical this year as MountainStar expands to serve an additional 35 children annually in South Deschutes County. MountainStar has big visions for Central Oregon and can only accomplish its goals with community support. Kara Tachikawa, MountainStar’s Executive Director, shares “By working together, we keep kids safe. Only through partnerships with the county, businesses, foundations, individual donors and volunteers can we achieve positive outcomes for vulnerable families. It takes all of us working together, recognizing the need for services and then positioning MountainStar to respond to those needs. Providing trauma-informed care, crisis intervention and high-quality early childhood classes is what MountainStar does best. This is where the work begins to ensure every child get the best start possible — for themselves, for their family and for our community.”

A special thanks to everyone involved with B4B this year! On behalf of MountainStar staff and board, we express our gratitude for the generosity of this community.

CALL TO ACTION:

MountainStar is calling on the greater Central Oregon community to support its B4B Campaign and donate today. Thanks to the generous $25,000 matching gift from the Pahlisch Family of Companies, all gifts will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the end of September. Join MountainStar in protecting our community’s babies and toddlers — building a brighter future, filled with hope.

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 21st year, MountainStar has served 5,300 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98% of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

mtstar.org/b4b • mtstar.org