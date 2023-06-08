MountainStar’s Ninth Annual Birdies 4 Babies

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (MountainStar), a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in Central Oregon, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated ninth Annual Birdies 4 Babies (B4B) event. B4B is scheduled to take place on August 13, and promises to be an extraordinary day of golf, dinner, and auctions, bringing together community members to raise vital funds for child abuse prevention services in our community.

B4B has become a beloved tradition, serving as a cornerstone in MountainStar’s fundraising efforts. This year’s event aims to raise significant funds to sustain the organization’s impactful programs — keeping Central Oregon children safe and parents successful.

The golf tournament will be held at the prestigious Broken Top Club, renowned for its picturesque landscapes and challenging course. Golf enthusiasts and participants of all skill levels will have the opportunity to enjoy a day on the greens, showcasing their abilities while supporting a noble cause.

Following the tournament, attendees will be treated to a gala at Tetherow’s Event Pavilion, an exquisite venue in Central Oregon. The evening will feature dinner, exciting auctions, and live music, offering attendees a chance to bid on exclusive items and experiences while further contributing to MountainStar’s mission of strengthening families in Central Oregon.

“We are thrilled to host the 9th Annual Birdies 4 Babies fundraising event,” said Kara Tachikawa, executive director of MountainStar. “This event is not only a fantastic opportunity for community members to come together and enjoy a day of golf and festivities, but also an occasion to make a tangible impact on the lives of children and families in need. With the support of our generous sponsors and attendees, we will continue to provide essential services that promote child well-being and prevent abuse and neglect.”

Ticket options for the event range from $125 to $200, offering attendees various packages to suit their preferences. Those interested in participating or learning more about B4B can visit the MountainStar website at mtstar.org/b4b. Limited spots are available, so early registration is encouraged.

By attending and supporting B4B, community members will contribute to the betterment of Central Oregon’s most vulnerable children and families, ensuring they receive the care, support, and resources they need to stay safe and healthy.

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 22nd year, MountainStar has served 5,500 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support for every family each year and over 98 percent of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.

mtstar.org/b4b • mtstar.org