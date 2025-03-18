M’s Bakery Grand Opening Set for March 21

(Photo by Gwen Shoemaker Photography)

M’s Bakery, a local bakery cafe owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Dario Muciño Trujillo and Macy Davis, will celebrate its grand opening in the Old Mill District on March 21 at 7am. After launching with a limited menu and operating hours during a soft opening in January, the cafe is now ready to unveil its full offerings as construction concludes.

Nestled in the heart of the Old Mill District, directly across from Anthropologie and adjacent to Avalon Salon & Spa, M’s Bakery features naturally fermented breads crafted with organic flours and locally sourced ingredients. The bakery welcomes customers daily from 7am to 3pm.

“We have a variety of fresh artisanal organic bread and pastries daily as well as breakfast and lunch items like an egg sandwich, huevos ahogados, sandwiches, soups and salad,” Macy said.

M’s Bakery looks to eventually expand beyond baked goods.

“We are also excited to share my Mexican heritage with the community by selling a collection of our favorite chocolates, coffee and wines from Mexico, which we plan to introduce later this year,” Dario said. “Community is at the forefront of our mission, so we’ll also be hosting monthly baking workshops that will include a variety of classes for both adults and kids.”

Born and raised in Mexico City, Dario earned a culinary degree in Querétaro before working in Toronto, Canada and eventually at the Four Seasons Troon North in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he and Macy first met. The couple, along with their daughter Maya, moved to Bend in the winter of 2023 with a dream of establishing their own bakery after falling in love with Oregon’s beauty.

“We’re so excited to be opening in the Old Mill District because it feels like the heart of the city and a unique hub for the community,” Macy added. “We have designed the bakery space with intention and the long-awaited dream of ‘one day when we open a bakery’ memories.”

The bakery’s design reflects meaningful personal touches, including handmade tiles in the bathroom sourced from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where Davis and Macy were married in 2016. The space also features artisan wool decor from the couple’s favorite third-generation family of sheep farmers in Bernal, Mexico, known for their traditional shear-to-weave craftsmanship.

“With all products being made and baked fresh in the Old Mill District, you will see our friendly staff who are passionate about their craft, creating bread and pastries throughout the day. I am grateful to say we have the best team,” said Macy. “We invite you to come say hello and introduce yourself; we can’t wait to meet you!”

