Mt. Bachelor Ski 4 Schools 2025-2026

Mt. Bachelor launched its Ski 4 Schools fundraiser in 2004. Since its inception, the program has donated over $250,000 to the Education Foundation and Redmond School District to support middle & high school students to participate in after-school athletics.

For 2025-2026, skiers and snowboarders can buy Mt. Bachelor lift tickets for $75, which are valid to use March 1, 2026 until the end of the season, with NO BLACKOUT DATES! Tickets will be available to buy on a first-sold, first-served basis. Mt. Bachelor will donate 100% of the cash collected, up to $37,500, to benefit local students to participate in after-school activities.

Ski 4 Schools ticket sales will end once all tickets are sold. Only 500 tickets are available for sale, so act quickly!

This season, the $75 Ski 4 Schools lift tickets will be valid to use:

March 1, 2026 – End of Ski Season

Purchase Your $.75 Ski Ticket

Important Note: You can purchase up to four Ski 4 Schools tickets in one online transaction, but during the purchase process you must assign WHO is going to use EACH ticket. You will need full names and dates-of-birth for each ticket user. Do not put all the tickets under your name unless you intend to use all of them yourself! All tickets are NON-TRANSFERABLE (and non-refundable) once assigned and purchased.

