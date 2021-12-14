Much Needed For-Lease Central Oregon Industrial Space to be Ready for Occupancy in Early 2022

Ken Streater, Principal Broker for NAI Cascade, announces the construction of sought-after industrial suites for Central Oregon businesses. Presently, industrial vacancy rates in Central Oregon are at or near historic lows. This means that options for manufacturers, distributors, service businesses, beverage and wholesale food companies, and others to lease space and grow are very limited. With a one to two percent vacancy rate in Bend or Redmond, hub locations for these types of businesses are hard to find. “This new business park will significantly help solve some of this problem,” explained Streater.

Foundations have been poured and walls are going up at The Beacon, a brand new three-building property located in Redmond, located very near the regional airport and both Hwy. 97 and Hwy. 126. With over 30,000 square feet available to rent, this property is helping resolve one of the key limiting factors to businesses being able to grow in Central Oregon. Suites from 2,400 square feet on up are slated to be move-in ready this upcoming spring. “The interest is already very high and many potential tenants are working with the landlord to reserve space,” explained Streater. “A big part of the reason for this interest is the location and the quality and design of the buildings, with a leading Northwest developer in charge of the project.”

For more information on The Beacon, contact NAI Cascade at 541-706-9370 or Ken Streater at 541-325-2027, or kstreater@naicascade.com.

naicascade.com