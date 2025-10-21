Multi-Agency Disaster Training Drill at Redmond Municipal Airport October 23

(Airport Triannual Disaster Drill 2022 | Photo courtesy of Redmond Municipal Airport)

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) and Redmond Fire & Rescue will conduct a full-scale emergency response disaster training drill Thursday, October 23, beginning at 8:30am, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Several emergency response vehicles and personnel will be onsite, and RDM officials would like to reassure travelers the exercise will not impact commercial flight operations.

The FAA requires airports to conduct realistic commercial passenger aircraft disaster training drills once every three years. Approximately 75 participants will act as passengers with a wide variety of challenges including triage of realistic mock injuries, transportation of the injured, identification and reunification of passengers with their family.

RDM and Redmond Fire & Rescue have coordinated with multiple regional partners to practice, learn and prepare together including: Black Butte Ranch Fire Department, Bend Fire Department, Sisters – Camp Sherman Fire District, Crook County Fire and EMS, Sunriver Fire Department, Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue, St. Charles Health System including all Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Bend campuses, Deschutes County Health Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office including Search and Rescue (SAR), Oregon Health Authority, Life Flight, Air Link, The American Red Cross, Hillsboro Aero Academy’s Ascend Flight Student program, and local air carriers and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) representatives that serve RDM.

“Redmond Fire & Rescue personnel train year-round to ensure we respond with precision and professionalism. Participating in full-scale disaster exercises like this is vital for maintaining the readiness and coordination of all emergency response stakeholders. This exercise provides an opportunity for Redmond Fire & Rescue and the Redmond Municipal Airport to refine procedures and strengthen collaboration with public safety agencies, hospitals, and other support partners,” stated Fire Chief Ryan Herrera.

The Airport will be open during the disaster drill exercise. Flight operations will not be impacted by the drill.

