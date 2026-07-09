Museum Events Celebrate Art, Nature & Night Skies

(Will you sport the look of a bat during Welcome the Night on July 15? | Photo by Kyle Kosma)

On Wednesday, July 15, the Museum invites you to celebrate the dark during Welcome the Night, an interactive adventure into the wonders of bats, insects, owls, telescopes, dark skies, and more.

Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind, after-hours adventure.

Welcome the Night

Wednesday, July 15 | 7-10pm

$10, free ages 2 and under | 20% discount for members

Bring a headlamp or flashlight for after sundown!

Special thanks to:

U.S. Forest Service, Dark Sky Oregon, Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, Bend Pollinator Pathway, Bend Astronomy Club

2026 Art in the West

Are you ready to bid on your favorite?

The Museum’s annual Art in the West juried exhibition and silent auction celebrates the High Desert with a memorable collection of traditional and contemporary art.

The exhibition is on view beginning Saturday, July 18. Bidding opens at 9am.

2026 Art in the West

July 18 through October 2

Proceeds from the Art in the West auction helps support the participating artists and the Museum’s exhibitions and programs, bringing science, art and history education to lifelong learners through the region.

New Dates for Lost in Place

August 31-September 3

The dates have changed, but the experience remains the same.

Join Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston for the sixth annual Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive, now taking place August 31–September 3, in the extraordinary landscape of Summer Lake, Oregon.

Spend four immersive days writing, exploring, and connecting with place alongside acclaimed instructors and fellow writers. Designed for those seeking inspiration and creative renewal, this intimate retreat offers a rare opportunity to slow down and deepen your craft.

Space is limited. Reserve your place today before registration closes.

Lost in Place Nature Writing Intensive

Monday, August 31 through Thursday, September 3

$1,200 all-inclusive weekend

The Lodge at Summer Lake, Summer Lake, Oregon

For questions, email info@writingranch.com

highdesertmuseum.org