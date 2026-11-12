Nancy P’s Cooks Up 15 More Years of Community & Connection

(Owner Katy Clabough | Photo by Jeff Spry)

Shaded by a small grove of sheltering trees and suffused with heavenly aromas, Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery on Bend’s west side has been a longstanding fixture of the Bend community since it was originally opened by Nancy Pfeiffer and Steve Morse back in 2001. Its authentic atmosphere is bejeweled with striking stained glass art that welcomes locals and visitors alike to partake in the establishment’s enticing bounty of delectable baked goods, pies, scones, sandwiches, soups, coffees and herbal teas.

November 1 marked the 15th anniversary of current proprietors Katy and Tommy Clabough’s ownership of Nancy P’s, and it’s definitely a major cause for celebration as the business has continued to flourish even in uncertain times. Maintaining the integrity and legacy that was established by Pfeiffer is of paramount importance to the Claboughs, and they’ve weathered numerous challenges to keep that promise alive.

“Why we took over Nancy P’s and why we love it is [because]before we loved it, this was our place where we came,” Katy tells CBN. “From when it opened, we brought our kids here, our babies, and this was our community spot that we loved. So when we bought it, we thought the most important thing was obviously maintaining the quality of the food, which is what Steve and Nancy had. And keep all the favorites that everybody loved, but then also adding our own things to it.”

For the Claboughs, the most important part of keeping Nancy P’s spirit alive was maintaining the special community aspect of it.

“This is a place where a lot of regulars come and people that like to connect with each other and talk here,” she adds. “It was essential to keep that aspect because I think our town needs it. So during the hard times, like in the beginning, we had to earn everybody’s loyalty. We had to keep the customers. It wasn’t just a given. We did it by maintaining the quality, being present for the business and caring about learning about the people and valuing the customers.

“When times were hard, like during COVID and Snowmageddon, it’s learning about the things that are keeping your business going and to pivot if you need to. If something isn’t working, it’s okay to let go and focus on things that are helping your business thrive. And giving back to the community that gives to you. That’s a huge part of owning a small business. It takes a lot of work.”

Cultivating a fun, healthy work environment to attract competent employees to aid in carrying out your vision is another aspect that cannot be ignored.

“We have an incredible staff, and over the years, people come and go, but we have some very core people that have been with us the entire time. That’s about taking care of your people. Being a good owner and boss. Making sure they’re getting paid what they’re worth and enough to stay in Bend right now, which is really hard for people. We wouldn’t be doing this without them. The success of this business is very much everything they’ve given to help us succeed.”

As the holidays roll closer, Nancy P’s is looking forward to a bustling Thanksgiving and Christmas season here in Central Oregon.

“We have people that come every year for our pies, and we already have customers asking for orders, which start on November 1,” she adds. “We try to accommodate everybody with a small kitchen and small staff. For a place like this, and other small businesses I have respect for, it’s a labor of love, and we try to do our best to remain a community spot despite economic changes. Nancy P’s is unique. The successful businesses that I see in this town are unique; they maintain their own, and they just want to be themselves. I think that’s incredibly important.”

Nancy P’s Cafe & Bakery is located at 1054 NW Milwaukee Avenue in Bend. For questions, hours or orders please visit them at nancyps.com or call 541-322-8778.

nancyps.com