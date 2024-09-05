NAR Honors Realtor from Bend as 2024 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist

(Bend realtor Howard Friedman has been selected as one of ten finalists for NAR’s 2024 Good Neighbor Awards program for his work with the Bethlehem Inn | Photo courtesy of COAR)

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has selected Howard Friedman, a Realtor from Bend, among ten finalists for its 2024 Good Neighbor Awards program. This award honors NAR members who make extraordinary differences in their communities through volunteer work by giving time, money, energy and expertise to uplift people. Now in its 25th year, the Good Neighbor Awards have recognized 250 Realtors making an impact in 43 states, Puerto Rico and 17 countries worldwide.

Friedman, a former board president of the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter, has leveraged his real estate expertise to help the nonprofit purchase and renovate properties, boosting resident capacity by 30 percent. A chef and former restaurant owner, Friedman has also dedicated nearly two decades to preparing meals for shelter residents.

“The Good Neighbor Awards underscore the profound impact real estate professionals provide beyond the transactions and titles, including the value of service and community engagement,” said NAR President Kevin Sears, broker-associate of Sears Real Estate/Lamacchia Realty in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Howard’s unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions truly inspire us, as he works tirelessly to better lives and strengthen neighborhoods.”

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their charity, including a feature in the fall issue of REALTOR Magazine. The winners will also be honored in November during NAR NXT, The REALTOR Experience in Boston. Five honorable mentions will receive $2,500 grants.

Starting now, the public can vote for their favorite Good Neighbor finalists. The top three vote-getters will be recognized as Web Choice Favorites, with the winner taking home $2,500, and the second- and third-place finishers each receiving $1,250, funded by Realtor.com. People may cast their vote at realtor.com/goodneighbor between September 4 and October 2. Both the winners, as determined by judges, and the Web Choice Favorites, determined by online voting, will be announced on October 7.

Nominees were judged on their personal contributions of time as well as financial and material resources to benefit their causes. NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards are supported by primary sponsor Realtor.com.

“The Good Neighbor Awards spotlight the commitment to going above and beyond one’s professional duties to improve lives and build communities. This dedication is why Realtor.com proudly continues to sponsor the program year after year,” said Realtor.com Chief Marketing Officer Mickey Neuberger. “We congratulate this year’s finalists and celebrate every agent who is a Realtor striving to make the world a better place — it all starts with being a good neighbor.”

About the National Association of Realtors:

The National Association of Realtors is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

About Realtor.com:

Realtor.com is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today’s on-demand world. Realtor.com is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

