Deschutes County is proud to join communities across the nation in celebrating National County Government Month throughout the month of April.

County employees play a vital role in providing a wide range of services to our community, including constructing and maintaining roads, ensuring public safety, assessing property values and collecting taxes, overseeing elections, administering immunizations, inspecting restaurants, and hosting the County Fair.

On April 16, the County Board of Commissioners officially recognized the observance by signing a proclamation that encourages residents to learn how county government impacts their day-to-day lives.

County Celebrating Unsung Heroes at Deschutes 9-1-1

The County celebrated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 13 through April 19, to raise awareness of the invaluable work done by Deschutes 9-1-1, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Deschutes 9-1-1 team is a group of highly trained telecommunicators who calmly guide callers through emergencies, relaying vital information to law enforcement, firefighters, mental health professionals, and emergency medical teams, ensuring that help arrives when it’s needed most.

In 2024, Deschutes 9-1-1 answered 273,337 calls, which equates to nearly 750 calls a day. Of those, 66,369 were for emergency situations and 206,968 were for non-emergency situations. Deschutes 9-1-1 dispatchers assisted in the birth of three babies last year.

Watch the Mail for Your Special District Election Ballot

Ballots for next month’s Special District Election will be mailed to every registered voter in Deschutes County on Wednesday, April 30.

The May 20 election includes district director contests for community college, fire, school, park and recreation, library, sanitary and water districts. There are also two local ballot measures on ballots for a small portion of county voters. Watch for a voter pamphlet in the mail or view it online through the link below.

Voters should expect to receive their ballots by mail in early May. Once you vote ballot and sign your ballot return envelope, you can either return it by mail or drop it at any secure, official drop box throughout Deschutes County. Drop boxes open at 8am on Friday, May 2 and close on at 8pm on Tuesday, May 20.

Time for Some Yardwork

Firefree Disposal Events Start May 2

FireFree is an educational program that encourages Central Oregon residents to take action and reduce the risk of losing their home to a wildfire.

Every spring, County Natural Resources and Solid Waste team up to offer free disposal of yard debris at collection sites around the county. This year, disposal events begin on May 2, but the drop-off dates and times of operation vary by location.

Items that will be accepted at the collection sites include grass clippings, brush, plant trimmings, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, branches, and stumps or trees that are less than 12 inches in diameter.

Items that will NOT be accepted include sod, dirt, rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, and stumps or trees that are larger than 12 inches in diameter.

Tips to Help You Breathe Easy During Prescribed Burn Season

Every spring, land managers with Deschutes National Forest carefully plan prescribed burns to reduce the risk of wildfire in Central Oregon.

While prescribed burns help protect the community, the smoke they create can lower air quality and affect your health, even if you’re healthy. Some people — like older adults, kids, and those with heart or lung conditions — are more likely to feel the effects. The best thing anyone can do is limit their exposure to smoke when it’s in the air.

Follow the link below to find tips to help you and your family breathe easier during prescribed burn and wildfire seasons.

Listen & Learn What You Need to Know about Measles

Listen to the latest espisode of the Inside Deschutes County podcast and learn about measles from Deschutes County Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett and Public Health Director Heather Kaisner. We discuss why the measles are making comeback in the U.S., how it spreads, and what you can do to help protect your family and the community.

deschutes.org