(Photo courtesy of the City of Redmond)

Bringing Police & Neighbors Together

On Tuesday, August 1, from 6-8pm the City of Redmond Police Department (RPD) will host a National Night Out community event at Centennial Park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event is free to attend, including all family friendly activities, live performance by Precious Byrd, sno-cones and a barbecue.

Enjoy K-9 demos, Dunk-a-Cop tank, face painting, music, bouncy houses, emergency service vehicles on display during the event and much more. RPD community partners will host information and activity booths and there will even be a donut eating contest.

Centennial Park’s splash pad will remain open till to 8pm, so kiddos may enjoy running through the water fountains during Redmond’s National Night Out event.

“National Night Out is great opportunity for people of all ages to meet the folks at Redmond PD,” states Mayor Ed Fitch. “It’s a chance to make connections, make friends, and enjoy a summer night.”

For additional event information please visit redmondoregon.gov/nationalnightout. To learn how you can get involved or support National Night Out, contact Captain Jesse Petersen at 541-504-3473 or jesse.petersen@redmondoregon.gov.

redmondoregon.gov

Bend Police National Night Out 2023

Bend Police will host National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 from 4-8pm at Bend Senior High. This nationwide event aims to build partnerships between police and our community members.

All are welcome to attend this free event, which will feature lawn games and crafts, a bounce house, face painting, a DJ, hot dogs, a pie-eating contest, police and fire vehicles and demonstrations from police specialty units.

Get a sneak peak of the activities and partners in attendance by visiting the Bend Police Department’s Facebook event.

Transportation

To make this event accessible to community members without transportation, Cascades East Transit will be supporting National Night Out with a free shuttle from Hawthorne Station (334 NE Hawthorne Ave., Bend) to Bend High approximately every 20 minutes during the event.

Click here for more information.

bendoregon.gov