Nearly a Decade in the Making

(MOD Slide In Truck | Photo courtesy of EarthCruiser)

EarthCruiser is beginning dealer deliveries of its MOD slide-in truck camper while advancing Terranova toward scaled manufacturing, marking the next stage in a journey that began nearly a decade ago.

When EarthCruiser introduced its first composite truck camper platform in 2017, the market looked very different. The GZL, the platform that would eventually evolve into MOD, challenged many traditional RV manufacturing practices through one-piece composite construction, lightweight engineering and a truck-first approach to adventure travel. At the time, many of the technologies that now define modern overland travel, from lithium power systems to efficient climate control, were still emerging.

Because EarthCruiser sold directly to customers, the company developed unusually close relationships with the people using its products. Team members delivered vehicles, trained owners and spent years supporting customers in the field. Those experiences provided constant feedback that influenced both product development and the company’s long-term direction.

One trend became increasingly clear. Many customers began their journey in tents or vans before moving to truck-based platforms. During the Terranova direct to consumer program, approximately seven out of ten customers previously owned a van. They appreciated the comfort and convenience but increasingly wanted greater payload, improved serviceability and a vehicle that could work just as well on Monday morning as it did on a weekend adventure.

Modern trucks evolved at the same time. Today’s pickups combine capability, comfort, safety and nationwide service networks with technologies that have transformed truck-based travel.

EarthCruiser has also observed a growing number of traditional RV owners looking beyond the conventional RV market for their next purchase. As expectations around quality, durability, usability and ownership experience continue to rise, many consumers are exploring products developed by adventure travel and overland manufacturers, where lightweight construction, composite materials and automotive-inspired engineering have driven much of the industry’s recent innovation.

We’ve spent years listening to how people actually use these vehicles, and they consistently wanted products that combined real adventure capability with the practicality of everyday ownership.” Says founder Lance Gillies.

The voice of those customers can now be seen in both MOD and Terranova.

MOD is beginning dealer deliveries and represents the culmination of nearly a decade of customer feedback, product development and manufacturing refinement. Designed around simplicity, durability and everyday usability, it transforms a pickup into a highly capable adventure vehicle while preserving the qualities that made owners choose the truck in the first place.

MOD allows owners to retain the versatility of the pickup truck they already own while gaining a capable camping platform. There is no trailer to tow, no dedicated RV to store and no compromise to the truck’s everyday usefulness. Whether commuting during the week, heading to the mountains for a ski weekend or embarking on an extended road trip, the same vehicle serves multiple roles.

Modern vehicle manufacturers invest billions of dollars developing trucks that are safe, comfortable, efficient and enjoyable to drive. EarthCruiser believes a truck camper should build on those strengths, not compromise them. Every design decision, from lightweight composite construction to aerodynamics, visibility, serviceability and vehicle integration, is intended to complement the truck’s engineering and enhance the ownership experience rather than detract from it.

Terranova is the next step in that journey. Now advancing toward scaled manufacturing, it draws on nearly two decades of EarthCruiser expedition vehicle experience to deliver greater self-sufficiency and extended travel capability while retaining the familiarity and serviceability of a modern pickup platform.

Bringing these products to market required more than product development. EarthCruiser has spent recent years refining manufacturing execution, production readiness and quality systems while working alongside manufacturing partners recognized for disciplined processes and automotive-quality standards.

“We’ve had our share of missteps and disappointments along the way,” said Gillies. “That’s part of building any ambitious product. Every setback taught us something. Every lesson improved the product, strengthened the process and sharpened our understanding of what it takes to consistently deliver the quality customers deserve.”

For EarthCruiser, scaling production has never been about simply building more units. It has been about building them consistently and delivering the ownership experience customers increasingly expect from premium products.

As MOD reaches dealers and Terranova moves toward scaled manufacturing, EarthCruiser believes the next generation of truck campers will be defined not only by where they take people, but by how well they integrate with the vehicles owners already trust every day.

Dealer interest and new product questions are most welcome.

About EarthCruiser Innovation LLC:

EarthCruiser Innovation LLC develops expedition vehicles and truck camper platforms built around durability, simplicity and real-world adventure. Drawing on nearly two decades of experience in vehicle design and overland travel, EarthCruiser products are engineered to help customers explore with confidence while maintaining the practicality required for everyday life.

earthcruiser.com