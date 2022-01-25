NeighborImpact, Early Learning Hub Launch Employer-Supported Childcare Toolkit

High-quality, affordable and accessible childcare has a significant impact on the economic growth and competitiveness of our companies and country. Currently, two-thirds of children ages five and under live in homes where both parents work, yet the number of affordable childcare spots has decreased. In Oregon, there are three children for every one childcare spot in the state. This lack of available care has a significant negative impact on the state’s workforce. In response to this immediate and long-term need, in partnership with Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources has launched a toolkit designed to assist employers in supporting childcare for their workers.

When companies provide childcare, employee absences decrease by up to 30 percent and job turnover declines by as much as 60 percent. U.S. businesses lose $3 billion annually due to employee absenteeism related to childcare, and 83 percent of millennials say that they would leave their jobs for one with more family-friendly benefits. Family-friendly policies increase recruitment and retention, decrease absenteeism, increase productivity and save money for the employer. High-quality childcare supports today’s workforce (parents and guardians), while creating a strong foundation necessary for success in future workforce (children).

NeighborImpact’s toolkit, funded by Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon. provides resources to enable the business community to advance access to high-quality, affordable childcare to support employees and the broader community. It includes case studies, information about several different kinds of support that businesses may be able to offer, an employer checklist and other helpful resources.

View the toolkit on NeighborImpact’s website at neighborimpact.org/employer-supported-child-care