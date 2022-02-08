NeighborImpact Expands Mobile Food Pantry to Culver School District, COCC

(Photo | Courtesy of NeighborImpact)

NeighborImpact’s Mobile Food Pantry has expanded to include two new distribution locations, thanks to partnerships with Central Oregon Community College and Culver School District.

NeighborImpact’s ‘Fresh to You’ program started with its first distribution in Prineville, where it served 523 individuals with 1,341 pounds of food. Now, the mobile food pantry brings fresh food and meal staples to food-insecure families at four locations, serving 1,628 individuals and distributing over 15,000 pounds of food every month.

Accessing fresh, healthy food can be difficult for economically struggling individuals who live in remote parts of Central Oregon or have limited access to transportation. To overcome these barriers, the mobile food pantry carries fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, dairy, grains and more to these underserved communities. The pantry parks at schools, health centers and other public locations in the region. Recent partners COCC and Culver School District enable the truck to expand its service to Culver families and struggling college students.

Bend COCC:

Occurring every second and fourth Tuesday starting on February 8

Distribution from 12-1pm

Located in the Parking lot of the Barber Library

Culver School District:

Occurring every third Wednesday of the month, starting February 16

Distribution from 3-4pm

Located behind the High School at the corner of Fifth Ave. and SW Iris Ln.

710 Fifth Ave., Culver, OR 97734

To find a food pantry distribution near you, visit neighborimpact.org/providers/?_sft_services=food.

neighborimpact.org