NeighborImpact Generates Over 750 New Child Care Slots; Additional Child Care Expansion Resources Still Available

NeighborImpact has been actively working to alleviate the childcare crisis in Central Oregon by bolstering the growth of childcare services. The expansion of child care involves providing funding and educational resources to child care providers and persons aspiring to become providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Funding for the program comes from an $8.2 million grant from the State of Oregon, House Bill 5202.

The Child Care Expansion Project was created to increase childcare capacity in Central Oregon. This project has generated 777 new childcare spots in Central Oregon, achieving a significant milestone for accessibility to care. The project’s funding has supported the creation of new childcare programs and expansion of existing programs. Additionally, the funds have supported educational initiatives, covering early childhood education, program quality enhancement, implementation of best business practices, and direct business coaching.

Educational opportunities are provided in collaboration by NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College. Funding and educational opportunities are available for both existing and aspiring home-based providers to start or expand childcare programs. Find out more about this opportunity here.

Child Care Resources remains dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of child care in Central Oregon, relying on community-based partnerships to explore thoughtful solutions that may alleviate issues in the childcare sector. In recognition of the critical integration between child care and community workforce, Child Care Resources has maintained a longstanding partnership with the Bend Chamber of Commerce. In response to ongoing concerns from businesses regarding childcare needs and workforce retention, the Chamber and Child Care Resources are collaborating to connect employees with newly created childcare spots resulting from the Child Care Expansion Project.

“I regularly hear from employers that the child care shortage is impacting their employees,” said Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO, Katy Brooks “Labor is still tight, and we are excited that the NeighborImpact program has worked to help childcare providers open and expand. Our Central Oregon employers and families need more options for quality child care.”

To facilitate this connection, the Child Care Expansion Program Map provides businesses and families across Central Oregon access to information about newly established or expanded programs funded by this initiative. Another informative resource for employers who are interested in offering child care to their employees can be found here: Employer Supported Child Care. Those seeking child care can access all available child care programs in Central Oregon through a statewide database called Find Child Care Oregon.

To contact the Child Care Expansion Project team, please email ccep@neighborimpact.org.

