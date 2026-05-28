NeighborImpact HomeSource to Host Affordable Homeownership Fair

Central Oregon residents interested in affordable homeownership opportunities are invited to the Affordable Homeownership Fair on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 5:30pm at Redmond City Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Hosted by NeighborImpact HomeSource during NeighborWorks Week, the fair brings together local affordable housing developers to share information about upcoming opportunities, qualifications and next steps to becoming a homeowner. HomeSource helps Central Oregon residents prepare for homeownership through education, coaching and financial tools, and supports affordable homeownership pathways by helping buyers understand program requirements, complete homebuyer education and navigate eligibility steps.

NeighborWorks Weeks, held May 23-June 7, 2026, highlights the work of NeighborWorks network organizations across the country to expand housing opportunities, build financial stability and strengthen communities. The 2026 theme, “Creating Homes, Building America,” aligns with the fair’s focus on helping Central Oregon residents understand affordable homeownership options and connect with organizations working to create stable housing pathways.

The fair extends that work by giving attendees a chance to hear directly from multiple local developers about upcoming projects, eligibility requirements, and the steps they can take to become a homeowner. Participating affordable housing developers include Thistle & Nest, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver, RootedHomes, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, Sisters Habitat for Humanity and First Story.

The event is supported by event sponsors Hayden Homes, Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty and Redmond The Hub. Spanish translation and a sign language interpreter will be available at the event.

Event Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026, 5:30pm

Location: Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond

Cost: Free and open to the public

Questions: Email homesource@neighborimpact.org or call 541-323-6567

About NeighborImpact HomeSource: NeighborImpact HomeSource helps Central Oregonians build and maintain assets, from savings to homeownership. Through workshops, one-on-one coaching, homebuyer education, counseling and financial resources, HomeSource supports residents in strengthening household finances and preparing for long-term housing stability.

About Hayden Homes:

We provide the highest quality work while delivering the greatest value on each and every new home that we build. We hire and source materials locally. We partner with nonprofits, provide the dream of homeownership to deserving families, and empower every team member to be the next generation of givers.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live.

About Thistle & Nest:

Thistle & Nest uses a land trust model to address the challenge of affordable housing in a manner that is permanent in nature. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide services, support, purchase opportunities, and stewardship for buyers of affordable owner-occupied housing. Thistle & Nest was formed in March of 2023 as part of the triad develop-build-nonprofit partnership.

About First Story:

First Story addresses the affordable housing crisis in the Pacific Northwest with an integrated approach that gives individuals a hand up to homeownership while encouraging inclusivity. First Story collaborates with its founding partner, homebuilder Hayden Homes, to construct move-in ready homes in existing communities. The homes are then sold to individuals and families earning 80 percent of area median income or below through First Story’s innovative loan program, which provides loans at zero-down, zero-percent interest for 30 years.

About Rooted Homes:

RootedHomes provides environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community. RootedHomes envisions sustainable, equitable communities where everyone can afford to live where they work and play. The organization values affordability, sustainability and equitable access to homeownership.

About NeighborImpact:

NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit Community Action Agency serving Central Oregon since 1985. The organization supports people and strengthens communities through programs that address food security, housing, energy assistance, early childhood education, child care resources, financial empowerment and supportive services. NeighborImpact primarily serves Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with select services available in additional Oregon communities.

neighborimpact.org