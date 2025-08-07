NeighborImpact Hosts 2025 Listening Sessions to Shape Two-Year Strategic Plan

The NeighborImpact Board of Directors announces a series of listening sessions taking place throughout August to gather valuable input for the organization’s upcoming two-year strategic plan. These sessions are open to all community members and stakeholders who want to share their perspectives, ideas and suggestions about how NeighborImpact can best serve low- and moderate-income residents across Central Oregon.

Hybrid Format Ensures Access for All

NeighborImpact encourages in-person participation but also offers a virtual option via Zoom for those unable to attend physically. This hybrid approach ensures everyone has the opportunity to contribute their insights and help shape the direction of future programs and services.

As a thank you for participating, all attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 donation to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Winners will be selected following each session.

Session question topics will include:

What’s working to help low-income and working-class households thrive?

What is needed to help those households thrive?

What can NeighborImpact do — or do better — to fill those gaps?

What else should we know about the community and the challenges low-income and working-class households face?

NeighborImpact is committed to supporting people and strengthening communities. These listening sessions play a critical role in building a strategic plan that reflects the real needs and experiences of individuals and families facing economic hardship.

Session Schedule — August 2025

All sessions are free and open to the public. Times and locations are listed below.

Warm Springs

Tuesday, August 5 · 5:30-7pm

Cefeteria

Madras

Thursday, August 7 · 5:30-7pm

The Spot, Room MDR117

1170 Ashwood Road, Madras, OR 97741

Prineville

Tuesday, August 12 · 5:30-7pm

Bowman Museum

246 N Main St., Prineville, OR 97754

Virtual Session

Thursday, August 14 · 12-1:30pm

Join via Zoom

Meeting ID: 873 2042 8504

Passcode: 306104

La Pine

Tuesday, August 19 · 5-7pm

La Pine Senior Activity Center, Conference Room

16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR 97739

Bend

Thursday, August 21 · 5:30-7pm

Larkspur Community Center

1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend, OR 97702

Sisters

Tuesday, August 26 · 5:30-7pm

Sisters Parks and Rec, Meeting Room #1

1750 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters, OR 97759

Redmond

Thursday, August 28 · 5:30-7pm

Becky Johnson Community Center

Language Access

If you require translation during a listening session, please request services at least two business days in advance by emailing: reception@neighborimpact.org.

neighborimpact.org