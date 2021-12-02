NeighborImpact Named a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For Eighth Year Running

(Graphic | Courtesy of NeighborImpact)

For the eighth year in a row, Oregon Business has awarded NeighborImpact with a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For title.

The title of 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are ranked based on employee satisfaction and importance of 31 workplace qualities in six categories including work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; benefits and compensation; and sustainable practices. This year, NeighborImpact ranked 25th overall in the Large Nonprofit category.

Oregon Business noted NeighborImpact’s support of low-income communities, 100 percent paid employee insurance premiums, in-office air purifiers and hazard wages paid to employees during COVID.

NeighborImpact employs nearly 200 Central Oregonians. To learn more about NeighborImpact and its employment opportunities, visit neighborimpact.org/work-for-us.

