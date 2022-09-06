Neil Kelly Kitchen & Bath Design + Remodeling Webinars

(Photo | Courtesy of Neil Kelly)

Kitchen Design + Remodeling Webinar

Saturday, September 10 at 10am

The kitchen is the center of attention, entertaining and daily life. Join award-winning Neil Kelly Designers online for a fun morning filled with kitchen design inspiration and expert advice. Learn firsthand how you can make the heart of your home more functional and more stylish.

> Click Here to RSVP

Bath Design + Remodeling Webinar

Saturday, September 24 at 10am

Take the first step toward that beautiful new bathroom you’ve been dreaming of! We’ll look at current product and material trends, explore what makes a great bath function as beautifully as it looks, and take a deep dive into recent Neil Kelly bath remodeling projects.

> View Details & Register

neilkelly.com