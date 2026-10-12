New AARP Oregon Research: Financial Security Is Key to Aging in Place

New AARP Oregon Vital Voices research shows that financial security is critical to the ability of Oregon adults age 45 and older to remain in their homes and communities as they age. Rising housing, health care and everyday living costs, along with retirement readiness and fraud, threaten that goal.

The statewide survey of 719 Oregon residents age 45 and older found that 93 percent say affording groceries and household necessities is extremely or very important. The same share of non-retirees prioritize having enough money to retire, while 74 percent of employed or unemployed respondents say being able to stop working when they choose is important.

“Older Oregonians are telling us clearly that aging with dignity and independence begins with financial security,” said Bandana Shrestha, AARP Oregon state director. “People want to stay in the homes and communities they know, but rising housing, health care and daily expenses make that harder. These findings offer a roadmap for practical, bipartisan action.”

Financial pressures reach from the grocery aisle to retirement

Health care and retirement benefits are central to that financial picture. Adequate Social Security benefits are important to 93 percent, up four percentage points from 2023, while 90 percent prioritize future Medicare benefits. Affordable health care expenses are important to 90 percent, and 88 percent say the same about prescription drugs.

Fraud adds another source of financial vulnerability. Eighty-nine percent say protecting themselves from scams and fraud is extremely or very important. One in three (33 percent) report that they or someone they know was a victim in the past year, yet only 50 percent are extremely or very confident they would know what to do if they experienced fraud.

Workplace issues are also gaining importance. Seventy-one percent rate protection from age discrimination as extremely or very important, up 14 points from 2023, and 68 percent prioritize good employment opportunities in their community.

Oregonians want to age at home, but affordability creates barriers

Nearly nine in ten respondents (89 percent) say staying in their own home as they get older is extremely or very important. Affordable housing options matter to 78 percent, and accessible housing to 75 percent. Since 2023, the importance of staying at home rose five points, getting places independently rose six points, high-quality long-term care rose 11 points and alternatives to nursing homes rose 17 points.

At the same time, homeownership among Oregon adults age 45 and older declined from 74 percent in 2023 to 66 percent in 2026. Among renters, 76 percent say increasing rent would affect their ability to remain at home as they age “a lot.” Among homeowners, 55 percent say rising property taxes would have that level of impact, and 53 percent say the same about the cost of home modifications needed to live safely.

Awareness of housing-cost relief programs remains limited. While 59 percent have heard of low-income energy or utility assistance, only 30% know about the Oregon Property Tax Deferral Program for seniors and homeowners with disabilities, and 28 percent are aware of local or county property-tax relief or assistance programs.

Livable communities help people remain independent

Community features that support independent living also gained importance. Natural-disaster preparedness is important to 73 percent, safe and walkable sidewalks to 72 percent, parks and recreation to 65 percent, and public transportation to 59 percent. Since 2023, public transportation increased 21 points, sidewalks 12 points and disaster preparedness nine points.

One-third (33 percent) of adults age 45 and older considered leaving Oregon in the past year. Among that group, 26 percent cited taxes, 25 percent the cost of living and ten percent housing costs.

Findings point to broad support for action

Across political ideologies, respondents say they would be more likely to vote for candidates who support protecting Social Security (95 percent) and Medicare (92 percent), affordable quality health care (91 percent), expanded access to quality affordable long-term care (85 percent), protection against fraud and scams (84 percent), livable and age-friendly communities (84 percent), and affordable and accessible housing (83 percent). Ninety-one percent are registered to vote, and 94 percent of registered voters say they plan to vote in November 2026.

The findings reinforce AARP Oregon priorities including financial resilience, fraud prevention and consumer protection, Social Security, affordable health care, housing choice, transportation, caregiving, long-term services and supports, and age-friendly communities.

“Vital Voices gives policymakers and community leaders a direct view of what matters to Oregonians age 45 and older,” Shrestha said. “People need affordable choices and strong community supports to build financial security and live where and how they choose as they age.”

About the survey

Interviews were conducted with 719 Oregon residents age 45 and older by landline (23 percent), cell phone (15 percent), online (57 percent) and text-to-web (six percent) between July 31 and August 10, 2026. The 2023 comparison survey included 707 respondents. Full reports are available at aarp.org/vitalvoices.