New! Become an Agent of Change — Lead with Purpose & Impact

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Course Overview

Agent of Change is a powerful, experiential six-week course for emerging and established leaders ready to lead with purpose, courage, and clarity in today’s evolving workplace. This isn’t just a leadership course — it’s a toolkit. Designed for nonprofits, mission-driven teams, and community professionals, the program delivers research-backed strategies for building inclusive cultures, navigating brave conversations, and sustaining resilient, high-performing teams.

Week 1: Understanding Workplace Belonging

Understand the link between belonging, engagement and performance. Explore psychological safety as a foundation for inclusion.

Week 2: Intercultural Self-Awareness

Examine your cultural identity and biases.Strengthen intercultural communication skills.

Week 3: Psychological Safety and High-Performing Teams

Learn how safety drives innovation and collaboration.

Week 4: Utilizing Data for Team Building

Get hands-on with the Predictive Index. Interpret team data to enhance collaboration.

Week 5: Advocates of Change and Brave Conversations

Define allyship and your role as an advocate. Practice initiating and navigating tough conversations.

Week 6: Infusing Mental Fitness and Self-Care for Sustainability

Learn resilience strategies for inclusive, long-term culture change.

Whether you’re stepping into leadership for the first time or deepening your impact, you’ll walk away with real skills and renewed confidence to lead change.

Agent of Change: The Future of Work Starts With You

Fridays, May 2 to June 6

9-11am

COCC Cascades Hall

$1,200

Instructor: Stefanie Siebold

Registration deadline: April 25 (minimum of ten participants required)

*Limited financial assistance available. Email CBIPD@cocc.edu for more information.

cocc.edu