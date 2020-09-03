New Bend Neighborhood of Discovery West Opens Sales Pod 

(Photo | Courtesy of The Garner Group Real Estate)

Discovery West, a new Bend neighborhood, has announced that its new sales center, the Discovery Pod, is now open to the public. The Pod, built by Oregon tiny home builder Tiny Heirloom, is a functional space that holds everything visitors need to learn about the new neighborhood. The sales center will be open daily, staffed by the neighborhood’s real estate partners from established Central Oregon firm, Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate.

“The growing trend of tiny homes had been on our radar, and we saw it as a perfect solution for both form and function for our new neighborhood,” said Valerie Yost, Director of Marketing from Brooks Resources, one of the developers of Discovery West. “The end result is a light, bright and beautiful tiny ‘sales center’ with both indoor and outdoor spaces designed for discovering all the community has to offer.”

The Discovery Pod features an area for meetings, a kitchenette, a restroom, plus a large screen monitor to look at plans and listings — all in a small, simple and charming space. There are little discoveries throughout the Pod, including activities and books for any kids who might be accompanying their families as they shop for a new Bend home. The inviting exterior features a custom Cement Elegance fire table and chairs for comfortable outdoor meetings.

Yost continued, “The Pod was created as a temporary space so that it can move to the neighborhood core when Phase 4 is complete. The homesite on which it sits can then become part of the community.”

Currently, the Discovery West Builders Guild, a team of approved builders for the neighborhood, is hard at work on new home construction in Phase 1. Several of these homes are already under contract. Homesites in Phase 2 will be released to builders this fall as the community continues to grow.

For more information on Discovery West and home sales in the neighborhood, please visit the Pod, which will be open 10am-6pm daily. It is located at 3124 NW Skyline Ranch Road, an address which is too new for Google maps. For complete directions, see the Discovery West blog. Contact Harcourts The Garner Group at 541-383-4360, info@thegarnergroup.com or by visiting thegarnergroup.com.

