New Bend Recovery Center Expands Support for Young Adults in Recovery

Community and state officials recently joined local partners to celebrate the opening of a new center that will expand recovery resources and provide a welcoming space for peer connection, mentoring and youth-focused activities in Central Oregon.

4D Recovery celebrated the opening of its new Recovery Community Center, at 1841 NE Lytle Street, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This opening highlights the important work happening across Oregon to provide more help for people who are struggling,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “Peer services are critical to the continuum of care, and I’m excited for Central Oregon to have this new support for their community.”

The center will provide peer-led recovery support services and programming for young adults navigating substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges. The Behavioral Health Resource Network (BHRN) program, based in Oregon Health Authority’s Behavioral Health Division, awarded 4D Recovery in Bend approximately $2 million over four years.

Abbey Stamp, executive director of the Behavioral Health Resource Networks, emphasized the importance of community-based recovery services and peer support for young people in recovery during the event.

“Recovery happens in community,” Stamp said. “Creating spaces where young people can access support, build connections and feel a sense of belonging is critical to long-term recovery and well-being.”

4D Recovery is a peer-led recovery organization that serves young adults through recovery community centers, peer mentoring, recovery housing and other support services in Oregon and Washington.

“Our Deschutes County ribbon cutting had a strong turnout, with a great mix of community partners, representatives, and local leaders in attendance,” said Gabrie Ward, 4D Recovery Deschutes County Community Center Manager. “One of the standout moments was hearing from the speakers, who highlighted the importance of community, collaboration and continued support for young people and the work being done.”

The organization will host another ribbon cutting ceremony next week for its Young Adult Recovery Center in Medford.

4drecovery.org • oregon.gov/oha