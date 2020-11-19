New CAT Training Materials Now Available Online

(Photo by Karolina Grabowska of Pexels)

New resources to help business taxpayers and tax professionals understand and comply with Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) have been added to the Department of Revenue’s website.

In October, the CAT policy staff hosted a pair of live video conference training sessions. The PowerPoint presentation used in the training sessions is available on the CAT page of the agency’s website.

In addition, questions submitted via email by participants in the two training sessions and answers provided by the CAT policy staff have been posted under the CAT training materials header. Questions and answers are divided by topic to make it easier for taxpayers to find the information they need.

In the coming weeks, a series of short, subject-specific training videos will also be added to the website.

Other information on the CAT page of the Department of Revenue’s website includes:

The page also includes an opportunity to subscribe to email updates about the CAT.

Taxpayers with general questions about the CAT can email cat.help.dor@oregon.gov or call 503-945-8005.

