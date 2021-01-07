New City Council Takes Office

Four new Councilors took their Oaths of Office on Wednesday, January 6: Anthony Broadman, Melanie Kebler, Megan Perkins and Rita Schenkelberg. The swearing in ceremony for Broadman, Kebler, Perkins and Schenkelberg was livestreamed and will be viewable through bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.

More information about the individual Councilors can be found at bendoregon.gov/citycouncil. The new members join Mayor Sally Russell and Councilors Barb Campbell and Gena Goodman-Campbell on the Bend City Council. Voters select Councilors and the Mayor to serve four-year terms. Councilors select a Mayor Pro Tem, which is essentially the Vice Mayor who can serve as the presiding officer any time the Mayor is not available.

Councilors on Wednesday selected Gena Goodman-Campbell to serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

Next, the new Council will hold a listening session with established community partners on January 11 to gather additional input prior to goal setting meetings.

Council goal setting meetings will take place from noon to 4pm on January 20 and from 9am to 4pm on January 21. The community will be able to view goal session sessions live. Information about how to access meetings will be available on bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.

This is when the Council shapes the City’s two-year goals and priorities which influence the budget for the upcoming biennium. Goals are anticipated to be completed in March, and Councilors adopt the associated two-year budget in June.

Goal setting sessions do not include public comment opportunities but people can write to the Council at council@bendoregon.gov.

The Council is holding a regular business meeting on the evening of January 20. The agenda and livestreaming information will be available at bendoregon.gov/councilagenda.

