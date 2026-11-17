Weeks after moving to Bend last year, Dayna Love had an idea. Since she and her husband, Matt, wanted to meet new friends, surely others did too. With a steady influx of newcomers and a population that can feel transient, Bend presents a unique challenge: not just making new friends, but maintaining lasting connections as people come and go. Having found the place they intend to put down strong roots, and with a long term-dream of creating a shared community space, starting something meaningful right here in Bend just made sense.

“It is always awkward to be a first-timer… but it’s not so with New Friends Bend! Always fun and welcoming.” Dina wrote on the group’s Meetup.com. “Left feeling like I made some new friends.”

Dayna and Matt launched their first event, “Icebreakers on the Ice,” at The Pavilion. On November 7, 2025, over a dozen strangers courageously strapped on their ice skates together and later gathered around the fire pit to ask each other personal questions from an icebreaker card deck.

That night launched something big. Many of these same attendees have become regulars at New Friends Bend events ever since.

“Bend is definitely a better place because of people like Matt and Dayna,” said business owner Jessica Parker-Brown. “Through New Friends Bend, they have done so much to bring people together and make a positive impact on our community.”

Between Meetup and Instagram, New Friends Bend (NFB) has gained over 1,850 followers in a year and regularly reaches 30,000 views per month. The group has netted 950+ total attendees at its events, ranging from as little as one year old, to people in their 80s (even doggies, too!). These new friend’s backgrounds are just as diverse. Some were raised in Central Oregon, others are from additional states and countries as far away as Brazil, France, and Japan.

“I appreciate NFB’s desire to bring people together and create a community rooted in connection, openness, and inclusivity. It’s clear they value connection and want to create events where people feel included,” said Juli Somers, Community Director, at Kiln Coworking.

Corey Marlin was exploring Bend as a place to move when he first attended an NFB event.

“Going to the mixer solidified the decision in my mind and made me think, ‘Okay, this is definitely the right move.’ Look at the community here. This is amazing,” he said.

Marlin has since officially moved to Bend, and was inspired to immediately create his own group, Roundabout Social Club. He now has collaborated with NFB and runs his MeetUp through BendCNCT: Central Oregon’s Intentional Community (which has over 1500 members).

“It’s been beyond fulfilling to meet other community leaders, business owners, and see people in the community show up, be curious and be bold enough to attend events where they don’t know anyone else there. We often hear from attendees that they are trepidatious to put themselves out there, but they end up coming back, time and time again.” said Dayna. “There is a lot of synergy between New Friends Bend and the community so Matt and I are especially excited to continue building something that feels so meaningful to us and all of our new friends here!”

One year celebration event set for Thursday

This Thursday, November 19, New Friends Bend will celebrate its one-year birthday with a dress-to-impress party at Works Real Estate, in the Box Factory. Open to all, this free community event will feature a dance party, DJ (from the popular RiseUpandGroove Bend group), food and drink, and the opportunity to meet new friends. Space is limited so please let us know you’re coming HERE!