New Courses!

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

New! Career by Design: Uncovering Your Story, Values, and Mission for Business Growth

Career by Design is for entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners. Gain clarity on the goal you want to reach with your business and the road that leads you there. Develop an action plan through this hands-on, collaborative, creative, and fun-filled course!

Instructor: Lieve Maas

Thursdays, September 14 to October 5

6-8pm

COCC Cascades Hall 104; $259

New! Unraveling the AI Dilemma

Join community members in an engaging and thought-provoking film screening and facilitated discussions of the “AI Dilemma” video. In this unique experience, we will explore key themes and implications presented in the film, focusing on AI ethics, the impact of technology on society, and potential solutions to the challenges posed by AI. Our special guest facilitator, Vimal Shah, a seasoned software engineer, will guide our discussions as we delve into the fascinating world of Artificial Intelligence.

Instructor: Vimal Shah

Thursdays, September 28 & October 5

6-7:30pm

COCC Pioneer Hall 201; $29

New! Marketing Basics for Business Owners

Unlock the power of marketing for your business with our three-session course and expert advising. Learn essential marketing principles and break free from misconceptions about marketing being expensive or limited to social media. Maximize your business’s success with customized marketing strategies.

Instructor: Sue Meyer

Wednesdays, November 15 & 29 & December 13

6-9pm

COCC Redmond Campus or Online Zoom: $199

Bookkeeping for Business – Back by popular demand!

Add basic bookkeeping and accounting skills to your tool kit. This course is designed to help you understand and apply entry-level accounting concepts to keep books electronically using QuickBooks Pro.

Instructor: Jennifer Ferguson

Mondays, October 23 to December 18

5:30-8:30pm

COCC Cascades Hall 104; $389

