New Date for Spanish ServSafe Course!

Based on instructor availability, the date for the ServSafe Certified Food Manager Class in Spanish offered in Deschutes County has been changed.

The Spanish ServSafe course will be offered Monday, May 13, 2024. Attached are updated posters and registration links for you to pass along!

FAQ:

Who: Certified ServSafe Instructor fluent in Spanish from PremierFoodSafety

What: ServSafe Certified Food Manager course and exam, administered in Spanish

When: Monday, May 13, 2024, 9am-3pm

Where: Deschutes County Services Building, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703

Why: Many food service managers and operators primarily speak Spanish or work with staff who primarily speak Spanish. Receiving food safety instruction in the primary language improves comprehension, the ability to communicate critical information to staff, improves test scores and passing rates, and allows students to seamlessly integrate food safety information into the work environment, drastically improving food safety outcomes and improving public health!

To summarize: this course costs $149 and includes an online study guide, a full day class and a proctored exam. Interested food employees can learn more and register here:

deschutes.org