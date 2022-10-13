New Exhibit Opens Saturday

(Asian Cairns, Sustainable Megalith for Rural Urbanity, Shenzhen, China, 2013, archival inkjet print, 23″ x 33″ by Vincent Callebaut)

A challenge was posed to artists, designers and engineers to envision human shelter in the face of challenges—from disasters to climate change. The result is a traveling exhibit curated by Art Works for Change. Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience opens to the public at the High Desert Museum this Saturday, October 15!

Museum members are invited for an exclusive sneak peek this Friday, October 14. Join us for hors d’oeuvres, and be the first to explore adaptable and sustainable housing designs that combine science, technology, architecture and art. The design innovations featured—high-tech and low-tech, extravagant and affordable—can help individuals survive during turbulent times and encourage us to rethink our understanding of resilience.

Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Opening:

Survival Architecture And The Art Of Resilience

Friday, October 14

6:30-8pm

FREE for members, member guests $5

Member RSVP: Registration

