New Exhibition Opening Friday

(Artwork by Agnese Cebere and Erin Langley, photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

Point of Contact featuring Agnese Cebere and Erin Langley

Through photography and sculpture, the exhibition explore themes of landscape and terrain, surface and depth. Situated within the high desert landscapes regional to Bend, Cebere and Langley eschew romantic depictions of this familiar terrain and instead cast their gaze downward: at abandoned campsites, makeshift fire pits, and household refuse. Through image-making and material processes, Point of Contact asks the audience to reconsider their own position in the land in which they live.

First Friday opening:

Friday, January 3, 5-7pm

Artist Talk:

Saturday, January 4, 12-1pm

