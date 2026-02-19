New Exhibition Prophets Opens This Saturday

(Navigator, 2025, 12×12 inches, acrylic on canvas by Hilary Baker)

New Exhibition

Experience the mystery of moths in Hilary Baker’s Prophets

Opening Saturday, February 21, Prophets – Paintings by Hilary Baker takes you on a journey into the nighttime world of moths. The exhibition features 18 paintings by Los Angeles artist Hilary Baker.

Baker began painting this series after the Palisades Fire in January 2025 destroyed her longtime home. Moths, though great pollinators and surprisingly beautiful, are often associated with death and destruction. Baker invites you to explore the beauty, the mystery and the meaning of moths.

Prophets – Paintings by Hilary Baker

Saturday, February 21 through Sunday, April 26

Free with Museum admission

Prohibition Party: A Fringe Affair

We’re throwing it back to the Prohibition era!

Are you ready to party like it’s 1926? The Prohibition Party: A Fringe Affair takes place at the Museum this Friday, February 20.

Featuring costumes (and a costume contest!), dancing, food and drinks for purchase, pop-up exhibitions, dueling photo booths and more — it’s a party you don’t want to miss. Grab your tickets before it’s too late!

Prohibition Party: A Fringe Affair

Friday, February 20 | 6-9pm

$8, members receive 20% discount

highdesertmuseum.org