New Facility Expands Access for Youth Mental Health Care in Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Health Authority)

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and community partners broke ground September 29 on a new residential mental health treatment facility that expands access for youth in Central Oregon. The 16‑bed facility, located in Redmond, will provide critical care close to home for youth 12-17 experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

“OHA is proud to support a project that brings critical mental health treatment closer to home for young people and families in Central Oregon,” said Ebony Clarke, OHA behavioral health director. “This facility reflects Oregon’s commitment to building a behavioral health system where youth in our state can receive compassionate care when they need it most.”

Families, behavioral health practitioners, and legislative leaders spoke at the groundbreaking and acknowledged the facility will address long‑standing behavioral health service gaps in the region.

The project is supported in part by $3 million in general fund dollars provided by OHA through House Bill 5024. Additional funding came from the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, Central Oregon Health Council, federal appropriations, and contributions from the facility’s developer, Headwaters Behavioral Health.

This new facility adds 16 beds to Oregon’s existing pool of children’s psychiatric residential treatment beds. Two similar facilities funded through House Bill 5024 are Community Counseling Solutions’ STARS project in Boardman and Madrona Recovery Center in Tigard. Together, these facilities provide 36 children’s psychiatric residential treatment beds. Once the Deschutes County facility opens, the total number of beds available through these facilities will increase to more than 50 statewide.

The need for expanded youth services in Central Oregon was made clear in St. Charles Health System’s July 2024 report, Unmet Mental Health Needs for Youth in Central Oregon, which documented persistent shortages of psychiatric beds, crisis placements, and regional treatment options. The gaps left many young people waiting in emergency departments for extended periods while appropriate care was arranged.

“This facility represents something our community has talked about, hoped for, and worked towards for many years,” said Molly Wells-Darling, senior behavioral health director at St. Charles Health System. “When a young person is in crisis they deserve to have the right care at the right time at the right place, as close to home as possible.”

The new 9,200‑square‑foot facility will provide evidence‑based treatment that includes therapy, medication management, life skills training, and academic support. Youth may stay from 14 days to several months depending on individual treatment needs.

Headwaters Behavioral Health, which received project approval from the City of Redmond, will operate the facility. The organization also runs a youth residential treatment center in Idaho. The new facility anticipates opening in late 2027.

OHA continues to prioritize investments that strengthen Oregon’s behavioral health system and expand youth access to treatment statewide. Learn more about OHA supported programs for children and young adults at https://www.oregon.gov/oha/bh/families/pages/index.aspx