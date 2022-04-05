New Financing Option Available to Students at Leading Edge Flight Academy

Students enrolled in Leading Edge Flight Academy of Bend who need financial assistance will now have access to a new financing option to pay for their courses, thanks to our partnership with Sallie Mae.

The Smart Option Student Loan will help students finance their careers in the professional pilot training programs. With the aviation industry in desperate need of pilots, this new lending option could not have come at a better time. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 13 percent industry growth for the aviation industry by 2030.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our students with responsible financing option to assist them in pursuing the flight training they need to work as a professional in the industry,” said Courtney Massey, director of Business Development for Leading Edge Flight Academy. “Our program sets students up for success to achieve their professional pilot goals, and the option to have consistent funding will allow individuals to meet their goals in a timely manner.”

launch@flybend.com / 541-383-8825 for more information about this financing option, or visit salliemae.com.

flyleadingedge.com