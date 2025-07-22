New for 2025

The very first Sunriver Realty Oktoberfest Race is coming to Sunriver on Saturday, September 27, 2025, offering a festive 10K, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run for Kids — all leading into the heart of the Sunriver Oktoberfest celebration.

Hosted in the scenic Sunriver community and kicking off at 11am, this brand-new event invites runners and revelers alike to take part in a spirited morning of movement, followed by an afternoon of Oktoberfest cheer.

Race perks include:

Free admission to the 2025 Sunriver Oktoberfest in The Village at Sunriver

in The Village at Sunriver $5 off admission to the SHARC Oktoberfest celebration

A commemorative race bib and Oktoberfest-themed swag

Chip timing for 5K/10K runners

Finisher’s corral with refreshments and a beer ticket (21+)

Ribbons and sweet treats for all 1-Mile Fun Run participants

It’s the perfect blend of fitness, family and celebration — all in one of Central Oregon’s most beautiful fall settings.

After the race, stick around and enjoy:

Authentic German food and cold local brews

Live music and festive entertainment

Contests, games and family-friendly fun throughout The Village and SHARC

The race starts at The Village at Sunriver (57100 Beaver Dr.) and serves as the official kickoff to the day’s Oktoberfest events.

Early bird pricing ends July 31, so gather your crew and sign up now for this festive fall first!

Registration and information at bendraces.com.