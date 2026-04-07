New Goodwill Superstore & Community Training Center Bring Job & Learning Opportunities to North End of Bend

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) instructors provided over 40,000 hours of free skills training and educational services to employees and community members throughout NW and Central Oregon and SW Washington in 2025. That’s the equivalent of four years’ worth of classes! Plus, Goodwill’s Employment Specialists held hiring events and job fairs, ultimately connecting local folks to more than 9,000 jobs at companies like Amazon and Safeway.

GICW is able to offer these services at no cost thanks to the support of our generous donors and loyal shoppers, and we aim to continue providing meaningful connections and community engagement when our new Bend North location opens this week. With over 50 employees working in the 10,000 square feet of retail space and Job Connection facility, along with a rotating group of Career Center instructors, we look forward to partnering with community members who wish to enhance their personal and professional skills.

We invite you to join us on Thursday, April 9 for the Grand Opening celebration and ribbon cutting with Mayor Melanie Kebler and various city council and chamber members. Goodwill’s Vocational Services Director, David Miller, will be on-site to share more about Goodwill’s mission and the wide range of free services we provide.

In addition to the special guests in attendance, we’ll have multiple drawings for $100 Goodwill gift cards throughout the grand opening weekend. Coffee and pastries will be served!

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 8am Ribbon Cutting with Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler

Address: 63545 Hunnell Rd.

RSVP: Hayley Platt, Goodwill public relations manager, at 503-572-0177 or hplatt@gicw.org