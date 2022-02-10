New IndieWomen Events & Oscar Nominations at Tin Pan

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

The Oscar Nominations Are In!

The Oscar Nominated Short film ‘On My Mind’ was screened in the shorts program at last year’s festival! The film directed by Danish filmmaker Martin-Strange Hansen, is nominated in the Best Live Action Short Category. We are thrilled to see one of our films nominated by the esteemed Academy. Catch more Oscar Nominated films like Drive My Car and Flee at Tin Pan Theater!

Membership Appreciation Screening: Buried

Calling all BendFilm Members! Save the date, February 23 and join us for BendFilm’s Special Annual Member Appreciation Screening! All active BendFilm Members get in free.

Not a member yet? Become one today! Here are some of the perks:

20 percentoff BendFilm Festival Passes

BendFilm Festival Passes Free Filmtickets for BendFilm Screenings at Tin Pan

PurchaseFestival film tickets before the general public

FREE online access to Festival favorites in the Alumni Film Library

This BendFilm 21 Official Selection Documentary Feature CLEANED HOUSE w/ awards for Best Documentary Feature and Best Editing!

More about the film: In the early 1980’s the Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol were the undisputed gods of winter in the mountain hamlet of Tahoe City, California, and they were guided by a newly minted avalanche forecaster named Jim Plehn. The responsibility to keep the skiing public safe on these avalanche-prone mountains was an all-consuming obsession for Jim, which made the day of March 31, 1982 all the more devastating. When millions of pounds of snow hurtled down the side of the mountain, demolishing the resort’s base lodge and burying the parking lot, the shell-shocked patrol team had to persevere under unrelenting weather conditions to rescue seven missing victims, hoping desperately for a miracle.

Buy Tickets

Save the Date: IndieWomen screening!

Join us at our next Indie Women event on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm for a screening of The Farewell!

More details to come!

Join IndieWomen!

Win a Pair of Skis!

Our friends at Crow’s Feet Mountain Collective are raffling off a pair of Dynafit skis to a lucky BendFilm fan! Not only can you get a free pair of brand new skis, you get incredible service and expertise in choosing the equipment.

Enter by March 15 for your chance to win!

Enter Here!

No Man’s Land Film Festival Screening

Join us for our annual IndieWomen Appreciation screening! All IndieWomen get in for free!

No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) is the premier all-women adventure film festival based out of Denver, Colorado, that meets a need and desire to highlight and connect women in pursuit of the radical. We are a collaboration and celebration of humans who are deeply engaged in enhancing the feminine presence in the adventure arena. The goal of this festival is to connect like-minded individuals who are action-oriented, wish to support a shared vision of gender equality, have a desire to experience their passions and environments through a uniquely feminine lens, and above all, love adventure.

Learn More

Father’s Group Film Series for Black History Month!

The Father’s Group Film Series is something you should all be talking about! We are extremely excited to be partnering with The Father’s Group for a month of movies. Each weekend we will be showing an important film or documentary series featuring black actors, directors, and composers. Films will be playing at at both Open Space and Tin Pan so don’t worry if you can’t make a certain time!

Tickets and Showtimes for Tin Pan:

Event Page

Opening Friday!

Oscar Nominated: Flee

The extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

View Showtimes

Continuing This Week

Oscar Mominated: Drive My Car

Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

View Showtimes

Parallel Mothers

Two unmarried women who have become pregnant by accident and are about to give birth meet in a hospital room: Janis, middle-aged, unrepentant and happy; Ana, a teenager, remorseful and frightened. Starring Penélope Cruz.

View Showtimes

Velvet Queen

High up on the Tibetan plateau. Amongst unexplored and inaccessible valleys lies one of the last sanctuaries of the wild world, where rare and undiscovered fauna lives. Vincent Munier, one of the world’s most renowned wildlife photographers takes the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson (In the Forest of Siberia) with him on his latest mission. For several weeks, they’ll explore these valleys searching for unique animals and try to spot the snow leopard, one of the rarest and most difficult big cats to approach.

View Showtimes

One Night Only!

Father’s Group Film Series: Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace is a 2018 concert film “realized and produced” by Alan Elliott. The film’s footage was shot under the direction of Sydney Pollack, who does not receive directorial credit, just a “special thanks.” Amazing Grace stars Aretha Franklin recording her 1972 live album of the same name. It co-stars James Cleveland, Alexander Hamilton, and the Southern California Community Choir, and features her father C. L. Franklin.

In 1972, after a series of 11 consecutive hits, Aretha Franklin recorded Amazing Grace, the most successful gospel album of all time at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles.

Friday February 11 at 5:30pm

Purchase Tickets

La Liste: Everything or Nothing

Big mountain skiers, and close friends, Jérémie Heitz and Sam Anthamatten, find beauty and display grace in the dangerous world of free-skiing. Follow them as they set off around the world to find the most awe-dropping, high-altitude peaks and mountain ranges that exceed 6,000 metres, and do what they do best: ski.

Sunday February 13 8:30pm

Purchase Tickets

Janus Night: Chungking Express

Two melancholic Hong Kong policemen fall in love: one with a mysterious underworld figure, the other with a beautiful and ethereal server at a late-night restaurant he frequents.

Thursday, February 17 at 7:30pm

Purchase Tickets

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

Come celebrate Valentin’s day at Tin Pan with the original Oscar-winning version of one of the greatest love stories. France, 1640: Cyrano, the charismatic swordsman-poet with the absurd nose, hopelessly loves the beauteous Roxane; she, in turn, confesses to Cyrano her love for the handsome but tongue-tied Christian. The chivalrous Cyrano sets up with Christian an innocent deception, with tragic results.

Monday, February 14 8pm

Purchase Tickets

Coming Soon!

Oscar Shorts!

February 25th. Stay tuned for more details!

Follow us on social for show times, Covid updates and more!

bendfilm.org • tinpantheater.com